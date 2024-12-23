New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence has provided an update on Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami's recovery and rehabilitation following his right heel surgery. According to a media advisory issued by the BCCI, Shami has made a full recovery and demonstrated his fitness by bowling 43 overs for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy in November. He subsequently participated in all nine matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he also undertook additional bowling sessions to prepare for Test matches.

"The BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence has been working closely with Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on his recovery and rehabilitation following his right heel surgery. Shami has fully recovered from the issue with his heel.

He bowled 43 overs in the Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in November. Following this, he played in all nine matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), during which he also engaged in additional bowling sessions on the sidelines to build his bowling workload in preparation for Test matches," stated the media advisory.

However, the BCCI noted that Shami has experienced minor swelling in his left knee due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. While this swelling is considered a normal response to the heightened activity, it requires careful management.

"...His left knee has exhibited minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. This swelling is in line with expectations, given the increased bowling activity after a prolonged period," the advisory added.

The BCCI Medical Team's latest assessment indicates that Shami's knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been declared fit for selection for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the meantime, Shami will continue with targeted strength and conditioning work under the supervision of the medical staff at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence to gradually increase his bowling capacity to meet the demands of Test cricket. His potential participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will depend on the progress of his knee.

The advisory concluded with a statement from Devajit Saikia, Honorary Joint Secretary of the BCCI: "Shami will continue to undergo targeted strength and conditioning work under the guidance of the medical staff at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence and will build his bowling loads required to meet the demands of the longest format of the game. His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will depend on the progress of his knee." (ANI)

