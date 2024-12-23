New talents, exceptional game plays, long rallies, and the emergence of a new star had been the story of every new Tennis season. Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season played a major role in the same by highlighting some of the eye-catching Tennis plays and setting the pace for the Tennis athletes. Australian Open 2024, with a few changes also delivered some exciting tennis to fans. Singles competition winners Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Men’s doubles winner Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden stole the limelight. Check out the memories that the Australian Open 2024 has provided tennis lovers below, Tennis Star Alex de Minaur Announces Engagement with Girlfriend Katie Boulter.

Records Set in The Australian Open 2024

Highest Attendance in Grand Slam:

The 56th edition (in an open era) of the Australian Open attracted an attendance of 1,020,763. This marks the highest attendance in the tournament’s history. The number goes up to 1,110,657 if we include the pre-tournament qualifiers.

First Grand Slam with Million Spectators:

With the extended schedule, it also set the record of being the first Grand Slam to attract over a million spectators in a single tournament. With close to 3.5 million fans attending the Grand Slam matches in 2024, the ‘Happy Slam’ shared a major portion of it.

Increased Prize Money:

While there is a trend of increasing prize money in every season, the Australian Open 2024 chose to distribute the increased amount among the early stages matches also. With an improved total of 86,500,000 Australian Dollars, the tournament saw a 13 per cent hike over last season.

Oldest Player to Win Grand Slam

India’s Rohan Bopanna at 43 years, became the oldest Grand Slam Champion with his Australian Open doubles triumph. In the singles though the record is intact for Ken Rosewall who won a title at 37.

Personally, the tournament had been a great success for Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka. The Italian star won his first Grand Slam in a five-set thriller while Sabalenka defended her title with ease without dropping a set. It was just the start both top players needed as they went on to win another title in the year and also made deep runs in the other two.

