Derby [UK], June 17 (ANI): Tammy Beaumont's dazzling double century gave England a firm position as took a massive lead of 390 runs after posting 611-7 at second-day stumps in the Ashes warm-up match against Women's Australia A on Friday.

Beaumont scored brilliant 201 runs from 238 balls before retiring.

Australia A, batting first was bundled out of 221 on the first day. In reply, England had a solid grip on Day 1 itself.

After Beaumont stepped in on the second day, She with Heather Knight (72) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (76) provided England with a huge lead of 390.

Following them, Sophia Dunkley and Amy Jones did some big-hitting, Dunkley scored 84 and Jones smashed 88 runs.

In Australia A's poor bowling performance, Lauren Cheatle took two wickets. Maitlan Brown, Kate Peterson, Jess Jonassen, and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked one wicket each.

Earlier on Day 1, Sophie Ecclestone's outstanding bowling spell of 5/38 bundled out Australia A at 221 in their first innings.

Charli Knott's unbeaten 51 and Amanda-Jade Wellington's 40 off 3 did provide some runs but Australia did not cop up with the wickets falling at regular intervals of time.

England in their first innings, lost Emma Lamb early at 10, however, second wicket partnership by Beaumont and Heather Knight closed the day with 101/1. (ANI)

