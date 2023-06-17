The first test in Edgbaston is turning out to be a batsman paradise with the players scoring with ease. England had little hesitation in batting first and managed 393/8 wickets before shocking the fans with a declaration on the first day itself. Brendon McCullum has instilled fearlessness in this English side in the test format and every player continued to operate at a higher strike rate despite Australia chipping away with wickets. Joe Root scored a brilliant century, while Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow helped England’s cause with important half-centuries. Australia have batted well in recent past and their top order will be eager to put England on the backfoot with some high scores. England versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 pm IST. Freak Dismissal! Nathan Lyon Accounts for Harry Brook in Bizarre Manner During Ashes 2023 First Test (Watch Video).

Nathan Lyon is a kind of bowler who gets picked in the playing eleven irrespective of the conditions and despite going at an economy rate higher than 5, the experienced spinner picked up 4 wickets for side. Today, it will be down to David Warner and Usman Khawaja to provide a solid start to the visitors. If they lose them, Australia will have the mercurial Steve Smith and Travis Head to get the Oz out of trouble.

James Anderson is yet to feature for England as only Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson got to bowl at the close of play on day 1. The ball did not swing much which is a cause of worry for the home side but given the experience the team has in the bowling department; England can come up with some special deliveries to get rid of Australia’s top order. Joe Root Scores His 30th Test Ton, Achieves Feat During Ashes 2023 First Test Day 1 Against Australia.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will resume their innings with the bat on Day 2 of this 1st Test of the Ashes from June 17, Saturday. Day 2 of the ENG vs AUS 1st Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023 Day 2?

The England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Eng vs Aus Ashes 1st Test Day 1, Stumps: Joe Root’s 30th Ton Propels England to a Safe Position As Australia Make Cautious Start.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023 Day 2?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test Day 1 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. Tough day awaits England as Australia could pile runs quickly and come closer to taking the lead in this match. Jio users can watch the match live on the JioTV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).