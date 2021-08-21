Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) Cricket Association of Bengal will conduct its T20 Challenge from the first week of September as a preparatory tournament for the upcoming domestic season.

"This edition would comprise six CAB teams and would be used as a preparatory tournament ahead of the domestic season," CAB said in a statement on Saturday.

Also Read | Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium Part of COVID-19 ‘Superspreader’ Events.

The apex council meeting of CAB also decided that it would start its one-day tournaments in November.

"If COVID-19 situation in the country remains under control, then the first and second Division Leagues would be held from the month of December," the statement said.

Also Read | Athletic Club vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for FCB vs ATH La Liga 2021-22 Clash.

The CAB further said the West Bengal government has agreed to provide 14 acres of land in Dumurjala on 99 years lease, as requested by CAB.

"The association will take steps for execution of the agreement," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)