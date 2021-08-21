Barcelona would face Athletic Club in their second match of the year's La Liga 2021-22 season on Sunday, August 22. The match would be played at the San Mames stadium ad is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Barcelona have begun their post-Lionel Messi life on a good note with a commanding 4-2 win over Real Sociedad last week. Messi's departure was a tearful one as his 17-season stay at the club was over all of a sudden and it was highly speculated that they would struggle to be the dominant force they are generally known to be, in both domestic and European football. But in the two matches that they have played so far (against Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy) and against Real Sociedad in La Liga, they've looked relatively strong and have cruised to victories without much difficulty. Coach Ronald Koeman would hope his side can keep up the intensity when they face Athletic Bilbao in their next match. Barcelona Transfer News: Ilaix Moriba Set For Summer Exit After RB Leipzig Interest

Athletic Club on the other hand, would aim at causing an upset against one of the La Liga giants and they wouldn't settle for anything less than a win. Here are the Dream 11 tips for this match:

Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (FCB) must be your keeper.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Dani Vivian (ATH), Sergino Dest (FCB), Gerard Pique (FCB) and Jordi Alba (FCB) can be the defenders in your team.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Iker Muniain (ATH), Sergio Busquets (FCB) and Sergi Roberto (FCB) can be picked in the midfield.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Aser Villalibre (ATH), Memphis Depay (FCB) and Inaki Williams (ATH) can be the forwards.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (FCB), Dani Vivian (ATH), Sergino Dest (FCB), Gerard Pique (FCB), Jordi Alba (FCB), Iker Muniain (ATH), Sergio Busquets (FCB), Sergi Roberto (FCB), Aser Villalibre (ATH), Memphis Depay (FCB) and Inaki Williams (ATH).

Gerard Pique (MCI) can be named as captain of your FCB vs ATH Dream11 Fantasy Team while Jordi Alba (FCB) can be the vice-captain.

