Amid a modest ISL 2023-24 season, Bengaluru FC on Saturday decided to part ways with head coach Simon Grayson and assistant coach Neil McDonald. Former India player Renedy Singh will be in-charge of the team till the appointment of a new head coach. The club and the coaching staff decided to go apart after a heavy 0-4 home defeat against Mumbai FC in their last match on Friday. Former Indian Goalkeeper Subrata Paul Announces His Retirement From Football at Age 36.

Bengaluru FC Official Tweet

For bringing home silverware that had eluded us, for a fight to the finish that inspired us, for every magical night at our Fortress and for so much more. 🔵#ThankYouSimon #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/JFQUXJkBtq — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 9, 2023

Under Grayson, who took charge ahead of the 2022-2023 season, BFC had finished runners-up in last season's ISL and the Super Cup, besides winning the Durand Cup. However, BFC are currently placed in ninth slot in the ISL table with a solitary win, four loses and as many draws from nine matches.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)