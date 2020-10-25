Brescia (Italy), Oct 25 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar looked to be heading for a solid third but then ran out of birdies and also dropped two shots, slipping to tied 47th in the Italian Open here.

Bhullar, who made his first cut in five starts since restarting action amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had turned in 2-under before the slip to finish even par and stay at 7-under.

The other Indian, SSP Chawrasia (74-70), missed the cut.

Bhullar, who carded solid 68-69 on the first two days, has looked much better this week and will be hoping for a strong finish.

Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan will carry a three-stroke lead into the final round after an enthralling battle between the English playing partners at Chervò Golf Club.

Canter entered the weekend with a two-shot advantage, having opened at the Brescia venue with a stunning first round 60, but he could not build any momentum in the opening exchanges on day three.

A trio of successive birdies in the final three holes, however, meant his name remained at the summit as the 30-year-old signed for a three under 69 and a 19 under total as he seeks a maiden European Tour title in his 86th appearance.

McGowan has won once in the Madrid Masters back in 2009.

Big-hitting South African Dean Burmester (68) was the closest challenger on 16 under par, while former Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts (66) and Germany's Sebastian Heisele (66) were a shot further back in a share of fourth spot.

