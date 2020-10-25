Khabib Nurmagomedov has been in the news for his stunning win over Justin Gaethje at the UFC 254 match held at Abu Dhabi, UAE. Khabib won in the second round as he left the USA based MMA fighter Justin Gaethje unconscious. All thanks to his move triangle choke in the second round. After the win, Khabib retired from the sport and the netizens obviously started congratulating him for his prolific career. Cristiano Ronaldo also took to social media and shared a picture of the Russian MMA fighter. He congratulated Khabib for his prolific career and said that his father would be proud of his achievements. Khabib Nurmagomedov Defeats Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Russian MMA Fighter Announces Retirement.

After the win, Khabib in his winning speech said that he had promised his mother that this would be his last fight. His mother never wanted him to fight without his father. The Russian MMA fighter lost his father earlier this year in June due to COVID-19. Post his win, Khabib took to social media and shared a picture of himself along with his father. Many netizens shared a few photos of the MMA fighter who is considered as the GOAT of the sport. Even CR7 took to his Instagram story and shared a snap of Khabib.

Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Khabib Nurmagomedov (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"Today, I want to say this was my last fight. It was my father's dream. What else," he said after the match. This is only the third time in the history of MMA that a player has been defeated via on triangle-choke submission.

