Riyadh, Dec 6 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar, the lone Indian to make the cut, shot 73 in the third round and slipped to tied 68 in the USD 5 million PIF Saudi International Golf here.

Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma had missed the cut.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann drained a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th to finish one stroke ahead of Americans Peter Uihlein and Caleb Surratt after the third-round of the tournament.

Niemann has been disappointed with his failure to win over the past three weeks following some underwhelming final rounds but will have a chance to rectify that now after he fired a six-under-par 65 to lead the way on 17-under.

Uihlein, the international series rankings leader, returned a 66, while Surrat rumbled Riyadh Golf Club with a course-record 61.

England's Tyrell Hatton (66), and American duo Jason Kokrak (66) and Logan McAllister (67) are a stroke further back, in the season-finale on the Asian Tour and The International Series.

Thailand's amateur star Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat, on a break from Stanford University studies, shone with a 64, moving up to 12 under, five off top spot.

Defending champion Abraham Ancer from Mexico is 10 under after a 67 while American John Catlin, who was crowned Asian Tour Order of Merit champion last week, came in with a 70 and is out of the running on six under.

