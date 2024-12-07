India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team are currently engaged in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. It is the pink-ball Day-night Test match and as a result the Test match offers a whole different dynamics to the rest of the series. Australia are currently behind in the series as India won the opening Test match at Perth and are leading 1-0 before entering this Test. The day 1 at the Adelaide Oval saw Australia National Cricket Team edge forward with a rather cautious and steady display contrary to their performance at Perth. Fans eager to follow the score of the match will get the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard, here. India will have to perform really good to come back in the Test match and hold their lead in the series. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: Australia in Command After Mitchell Starc's Six-Wicket Haul and Nathan McSweeney-Marnus Labuschagne's Solid Partnership on Day 1.

India won the toss and opted to bat first considering batting in the twilight session against the pink ball can be difficult. They suffered a blow straight up as last game's centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the first ball by Mitchell Starc. Despite Shubman Gill and KL Rahul's fighting knocks, India suffered a collapse and got bowled out for 180. They reached a rather considerable total riding on the quickfire knock from Nitish Kumar Reddy. In a contrasting approach to the last game, Australia batted rather cautiously against the Indian bowlers and ended the day on 86/1 with the loss of only Usman Khawaja. India will need to dismiss the Australia batters quickly before they get a significant lead to get back into the game. Mohammed Siraj Throws Ball at Marnus Labuschagne In Anger After Australian Batter Pulls Out Late From Batting Stance During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India National Cricket Team (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana.

Australia National Cricket Team (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2024 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).