India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The opening day of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 saw the Pat Cummins-led side dominate over the Asian Giants. After bundling out India for just 180 runs in their first innings, Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney's crucial unbeaten stand for the second wicket ensured that the hosts didn't lose more wickets. At stumps on Day 1, Australia is at 86/1 in 33 overs. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the live streaming and telecast details of the IND vs AUS 2nd pink ball Test 2024 can scroll down. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 1 Stumps: Mitchell Starc’s Six Wicket Haul, Marnus Labuschagne-Nathan McSweeney's Partnership Put Hosts in Commanding Position on Opening Day.

After opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma's decision backfired as the Indian batters didn't have answers to left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. The Australian seamer dismantled the visitors' batting attack with his six-wicket haul. For India, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 42 runs, whereas KL Rahul and Shubman Gill added 37 and 31 runs, respectively. Team India were bundled out for just 180 runs.

In reply, Australia lost their opener Usman Khawaja for 13 runs after Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah produced a magical delivery. However, Marnus Labuschagne (38*) and Nathan McSweeney (20*) neutralised every threat and took hosts to 86/1 at stumps on Day 1.

When is India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 2nd Test 2024 is being played at the Adelaide Oval. Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Scott Boland Traps Indian Captain Leg-Before For Three During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 Day 2?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights to India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 Day 2?

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail of live streaming online of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024. Will be interesting to see how the action unfolds on the second day after the hosts dominated the opening day.

