Koh Samui, Mar 6 (AP) The body Australian cricket star Shane Warne was transferred to the Thai mainland from the resort island of Koh Samui on Sunday.

The 52-year-old Warne was found unresponsive in his villa hotel in Koh Samui on Friday night and could not be revived at a nearby hospital.

Yutthana Sirisombat of the Thai Police said on Sunday that initial investigations have shown no indication of foul play in Warne's death, but that an autopsy is still expected to be performed in Thailand.

Warne's family has requested a quick return of his body to Australia.

On Saturday, Warne's manager James Erskine said Warne was only three days into a planned three-month vacation and alone, watching cricket, when he had a suspected heart attack. (AP)

