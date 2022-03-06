With a firm grip on the game, India would head to the third day of this first Test against Sri Lanka, knowing that they can wrap up the visitors' first innings on Sunday, March 6. Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali, completely belonged to Ravindra Jadeja. The left-hander smashed his highest Test score--the highest by a number seven for India in Tests as well-- and celebrated with his trademark sword style, paying tribute to the late Shane Warne, who was one of those to have spotted his talent as a young player. Jadeja then returned to land a body blow to Sri Lanka by removing their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne as India gained firm control of proceedings, having reduced their opponents to 108/4 in response to their first innings effort of 574/8. IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Day 2 Stat Highlights

Sri Lanka would need a partnership badly on Day 3 if they are to stay alive and fight in this Test match. Still trailing by 466 runs, they can realistically try and get as closer to the Indian total before being bowled out. This Test match only seems to get better and better with every passing day and fans can expect some more memorable moments on the third day as well. Let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3, below.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on March 06, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match Day 2 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs SL 1st Test match Day 3 online.

