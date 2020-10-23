Portimao (Portugal), Oct 23 (AP) Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice session for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

He was .34 seconds faster than teammate Lewis Hamilton and .78 ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Also Read | How to Watch CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Hamilton comfortably leads the championship and his victory two weeks ago at the Eifel GP in Germany tied Michael Schumacher's F1 record of 91 wins.

Also Read | KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 42.

The 4.65-kilometer (2.9-mile) circuit in Portimao is undulating with frequent elevation changes and overtaking is difficult. It was used for pre-season testing in 2008 but never before held an F1 race.

It is the second new race on the coronavirus-hit calendar after the Tuscan GP in Mugello last month.

Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had problems with grip early on, with Leclerc going off track and into some gravel.

The car was undamaged and he finished with the fourth best time.

There is a second practice session later Friday. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)