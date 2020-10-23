Arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are meeting in the Match 41 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Runs are expected to galore as the encounter takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 23 (Friday). The two IPL giants had contrasting campaigns in the season so far which makes Rohit Sharma’s MI firm favourites. Winning six of their nine games, Mumbai are third in the team standings and are just a few steps away from securing a place in the playoffs. On the other hand, CSK are on the verge of getting knocked out of playoff race for the first time in IPL history. Meanwhile, Indian fans searching on how to watch CSK vs MI IPL 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 41 Preview.

Nothing has gone right for CSK this season and their position in the points table justifies the fact. With Shane Watson, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav out of touch, their batting line-up had looked ultimately fragile while the bowlers haven’t been brilliant either. On the other hand, MI arguably has the most balanced side in this tournament. From Rohit Sharma to Kieron Pollard, every batsman has run under their belt while Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer have formed a formidable force in the bowling department. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. This is the 41st match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 17, 2020 (Saturday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the CSK vs MI IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CSK vs MI game for its online fans in India

Notably, CSK registered a five-wicket victory when they met MI in the season opener. However, fate of both sides has changed drastically since that game. Nevertheless, the Yellow Army has a knack of defying odds in high-pressure matches and taking them lightly will not be wise.

