Table-toppers Delhi capitals will meet Kolkata Knight Riders in the match 42 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 24 (Saturday). Eyes of many teams will be on this game as KKKR’s defeat will open opportunities for all the bottom-four placed team to stake a claim in the final four. On the other hand, DC will officially secure a berth in the playoffs after crossing the line in the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for DC vs KKR game. KKR vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 42.

KKR are coming off a humiliating eight-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and bouncing back against the leaders of the points table will take some beating. The likes of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi need to take accountability in the top order while veteran duo Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell need to make a mark. Their bowling line-up, however, has strengthened up after the inclusion of Lockie Ferguson in the playing XI. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Speaking of Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan, who recently became the only batsman to smash consecutive IPL centuries, has been on a roll in the last four matches and will be determined to continue his stellar run while Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant need to get their lost touchback. Coming to the bowling, Kagiso Rabada, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin have troubled batsmen constantly in this season.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Rishabh Pant (DC) must be the lone wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shimron Hetmyer (DC), Nitish Rana (KKR) and Eoin Morgan (KKR) must be your batsmen.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis (DC) and Axar Patel (DC) must be your all-rounders for this game.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Lockie Ferguson (KKR) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) must be your bowlers for this game.

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while his teammate Kagiso Rabada (DC) can be chosen as vice-captain.

