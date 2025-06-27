London, Jun 27 (AP) Keith Andrews has been appointed the manager of Brentford, succeeding Thomas Frank at the Premier League club.

Andrews steps up after being hired as the set-piece coach under Frank and following roles with Sheffield United and Ireland.

Frank took over at Tottenham this month.

“Keith is clear in what he wants, he's detailed, and the players and staff like and respect him,” Brentford director of football Phil Giles said. “He understands the players in the building and the way we've played and trained under Thomas Frank."

Brentford has become an established club in England's top flight since being promoted in 2021, and produced upsets against some of the biggest teams.

Andrews faces a challenge to preserve the club's place in the division following Frank's departure and the sale of numerous first team players.

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken has left for Bayer Leverkusen and forward Bryan Mbeumo is a target for Manchester United. Midfielder Christian Norgaard is also a reported target for Arsenal.

“Keith will bring his own evolution but isn't starting from scratch, so hopefully we can make some quick progress,” Giles said. “We were looking for somebody not just to maintain what we've been doing but actually try and get better.” (AP) AM

