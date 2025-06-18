The Premier League 2025-26 schedule has been announced on June 18. Champions Liverpool will kickstart the action in the new season when they take on Bournemouth in the first opening match, on August 16 at the Anfield Stadium. Manchester United are set to host last season's runners-up Arsenal in the first match week (August 17), with former champions Manchester City clashing against Wolves (August 16). Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace in their first match of the Premier League 2025-26 on August 17. The opening match week will come to an end with Leeds United taking on Everton on August 19. Mohamed Salah Becomes Fifth All-Time Goal Scorer in Premier League History, Matches Sergio Aguero’s Goal Tally During Liverpool vs Southampton Match.

Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced

🚨 THE PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES HAVE BEEN RELEASED ⏰ — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) June 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)