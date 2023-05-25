Sussex [UK], May 25 (ANI): Brighton and Hove Albion held the Premier League champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Thursday in a league match, ending the multi-time champions winning streak that lasted 12 matches.

Manchester City who are already crowned champions of the Premier League are still yet to complete their remaining league fixture.

Also Read | India vs Afghanistan Proposed Three-Match ODI Series Doubtful: Report.

Pep Guardiola's team who defeated Chelsea 1-0, in thier last league match failed to secure a win against Brighton on Thursday.

Brighton and Hove Albion have secured a place in the next season's UEFA Europa League.

Also Read | Indian Cricket Team Schedule After IPL 2023: Upcoming Team India Matches Including WTC Final and Asia Cup.

In the match, left winger Phil Foden scored in the 25th minute of the game to give his side Manchester City the lead. In reply, Brighton and Hove Albion player Julio Enciso scored in the 38th minute of the match to level the score.

The first half ended, with a scoreline of 1-1.

In the second half, both teams tried their best to grab a win but couldn't at last they settled for a point each.

In the match against Brighton, Manchester City took 13 shots, of which only four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 61 per cent. They accumulated a total of 607 passes with an accuracy of 88 per cent.

Brighton and Hove Albion took 20 shorts on target out of which only seven were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 39 per cent. They completed a total of 386 passes with an accuracy of 84 per cent.

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently in the sixth position in the league table with 62 points. Having played 37 games they have won 18, lost 11 and drew eight.

Brighton will be playing in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Manchester City will be playing in the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League as they will be playing in the final against Inter Milan on June 11.

If Manchester City win the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League title they will be completing their treble in this season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)