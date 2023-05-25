The proposed India vs Afghanistan ODI series has been cast into uncertainty because of packed scheduling. The series, involving three ODIs, was planned to be held between 20-30th of June, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The report adds that with there being time constraints between the World Test Championship 2023 final and the tour of the West Indies in July, scheduling this series against Afghanistan has become difficult. After the IPL, the Indian cricket team stars would fly to England for the all-important World Test Championship final against Australia, which is scheduled to end on June 11. Indian Cricket Team Schedule After IPL 2023: Upcoming Team India Matches Including WTC Final and Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue would then fly to the Caribbean in July for a full-fledged tour, which involves two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is. The schedule for this series is yet to be decided. With so much cricket in such a short time, the players, as per BCCI sources, would fall short of rest. Fatigue is something that Indian cricket cannot afford this year especially with the World Cup coming up.

Jay Shah earlier confirmed that presidents of the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan cricket boards would be present to watch the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad. The main point of their reported discussion is said to be on the venue for Asia Cup 2023. Afghanistan Cricket Board Mirwais Ashraf is reportedly in India already and this might be a good opportunity for the two boards to discuss and plan out a series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2023 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).