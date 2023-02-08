Hamilton, Feb 8 (AP) Harry Brook struck five sixes in an over on his way to 97 from 71 balls Wednesday as England scored rapidly on the first day of a two-day tour match against a New Zealand XI.

Brook took five sixes from consecutive balls bowled by leg-spinner Adi Ashok, finishing with nine sixes and seven fours as the top-scorer in England's innings of 465. The total came from only 69.2 overs at 6.7 runs per over.

Also Read | Olympique de Marseille vs PSG, Coupe de France 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French Cup Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Dan Lawrence made 85 from 55 balls and Joe Root 77 from 69 balls as England's batsmen took full advantage of the pink ball workout at Seddon Park.

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, returning from a back injury, took 3-65 from 15 overs.

Also Read | Al-Ahly vs Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Semifinal Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

The first day-night test between England and New Zealand begins at Mount Maunganui on Feb. 16. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)