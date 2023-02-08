PSG have a tough away fixture against Olympique de Marseille in the Round of 16 fixture of the French Cup. The La Classique as it is popularly called features these two giants of French football and the game has always had its fair share of drama in the past. PSG currently leads the French League with 54 points from 22 games, 8 more than second-placed Marseille. The home side were on a 10-game unbeaten run which came to an end at the weekend against Nice. Playing at home is always an advantage in a crunch game and Marseille will be looking to take advantage of this situation. Marseille versus PSG will start at 1:40 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Olympique de Marseille vs PSG, Coupe de France 2022-23 Round of 16 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Eric Bailly, the on-loan defender from Manchester United, is suspended and will not feature for Marseille. Leonardo Balerdi is suspended as well and the injury to Amine Harit further weakens their defence. Alexis Sanchez is all set to lead the attack against PSG and he knows what it takes to perform in big games. Matteo Guendouzi is used more of an attacking outlet ever since his switch from Arsenal and will continue to feature on the left wing.

Kylian Mbappe, Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele are the players missing out for PSG with injuries. Neymar and Sergio Ramos have returned to first team training but are not likely to be called into action in the Cup tie. Marco Verratti will return straight to the starting eleven after serving his two-game ban. Lionel Messi is the star man in attack for the visitors and he can produce something from the ordinary at any moment of the game. PSG 2–1 Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi Scores Sensational Goal As Parisians Consolidate Top Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Olympique de Marseille vs PSG, Coupe de France 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Olympique de Marseille will face PSG in the round of 16 of Coupe de France 2022-23 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The game will commence at 1:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stade Velodrome, Marseille.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Olympique de Marseille vs PSG, Coupe de France 2022-23 Football Match?

Unfortunately, Coupe de France 2022-23 does not have any official broadcasters in India. Hence the important round of 16 match between Olympique de Marseille and PSG will not have any live telecast.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Olympique de Marseille vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 Football Match?

Although there are no official broadcasters, fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Olympique de Marseille vs PSG match on the DAZN website. Marseille at home will be a very difficult challenge and with PSG missing key men in attack, they will likely crash out of the competition this evening.

