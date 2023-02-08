Real Madrid begin their quest for a fifth Club World Cup title with a semi-final tie against Egyptian team Al Ahly. The Los Blancos have not been in the best of form off late and are falling behind Barcelona in the title race. They have already conceded the Spanish Super Copa trophy to their archrivals Barcelona and hence the Club World Cup is a chance to shift their focus on a different challenge and win a trophy. Egyptian side Al Ahly is in their third successive semi-finals at the Club World Cup and are a team brimming with confidence. They are on a 23-game unbeaten run and will be confident of giving a tough fight to the Spanish giants. Al Ahly versus Real Madrid starts at 12:30 am IST. Manchester United Takeover: Qatari Investors Set to Bid for Red Devils in Coming Days, Says Report.

Mostafa Shobeir, Karim Fouad, and Akram Tawfik are long-term absentees for Al-Ahly and apart from the trio, all the first-team stars are available for selection. Percy Tau will play the lone striker role for the Egyptian side, who are likely to opt for a 4-1-4-1 formation. Aliou Dieng will sit on top of the defence to shield the backline and break up opposition play. The bulk of the attacking threat should come from Mohamed Magdy in the final third.

Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, and Karim Benzema are players missing out for Real Madrid due to injuries. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will be available in midfield, with Aurelien Tchouameni playing the sweeper role. Rodrygo will lead the attack with Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde for company.

When is Al-Ahly vs Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Ahly vs Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 semifinal match will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco. The game will be held on February 9, 2023 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Christian Atsu, Former Chelsea and Newcastle Winger, Rescued From Turkey Earthquake Rubble With Injuries.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Ahly vs Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 202 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will be unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans cannot watch this match live on their TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Ahly vs Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 202 Football Match?

However, fans can watch live streaming of this match. FIFA's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming of this contest and fans can enjoy watching this game online. Besides this, fans can also catch live updates of the game from the teams' social media handles. Al-Ahly have a lot of experience when it comes to playing in this competition and they will compete from the onset. But expect Real Madrid to win this game by a solitary goal margin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2023 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).