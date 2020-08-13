Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday deferred the window for transfer of its players in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"We have decided to defer the transfer window for the time being considering the protocols imposed by the authorities," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

Also Read | PSG vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Quarter-Final Goal Video Highlights: Paris Saint-Germain Complete Late Comeback to Reach UCL Semis.

The earlier scheduled window was from September 1-15 for the first and second division teams.

The CAB said it will monitor the situation on a fortnightly basis and take appropriate measures to have the transfer exercises done when the restrictions are relaxed.

Also Read | WWE News: CM Punk's Advice to Rey Mysterio for Revenge on Seth Rollins, Details About Retribution and Other Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

The transfer committee further decided to introduce biometrics and digital signatures of players from 2021-2022 season.

They will also set up an age verification cell to curb the age fudging menace, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)