Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup winning trio of Titas Sadhu, Richa Ghosh and Hrishita Basu will be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh each by the Cricket Association of Bengal, president Snehashish Ganguly announced on Wednesday.

"The girls have made us proud. We are happy to announce a prize money of Rs 10 lakh each for the three girls from Bengal. Titas was impressive with the ball in the final. I congratulate and wish them the best for the future," the CAB president said.

Titas and Hrishita will arrive in the city Thursday morning. Richa, who is also a member of the senior side, stayed back in South Africa for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

The CAB top brass, including the president, will be present at the Kolkata airport to receive Titas and Hrishita.

Snehashish also said that the trio will be felicitated by the association at the Eden Gardens later, depending on their availability.

