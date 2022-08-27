Perth [Australia], August 27 (ANI): Star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has signed with Perth Scorchers for the 2022-23 Big Bash League season.

The club confirmed the signing on Friday.

The last time the supremely talented 23-year-old featured for Perth was in 2019-20 - the season before he surged onto the international stage by becoming a regular fixture in Australia's Test side.

Green also impressed during Australia's One-Day International tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier this year and made his T20 International debut against Pakistan in April.

Standing above two metres with exceptional athleticism, Green has carved his niche as a hard-hitting middle-order batter capable of bowling quicker than 140km/h.

His ability to generate significant bounce from a good length is expected to suit the hard and fast surfaces at Optus Stadium, while Green is equally dangerous batting in these conditions.

The Subiaco-Floreat product is expected to be available for the second half of BBL 12, following the third Test against South Africa (January 4-8).

Green's recruitment rounds out Perth's local contingent of players, with the remaining three list spots to be filled by international recruits during Sunday's inaugural BBL|12 Draft.

Cam Green said he cannot wait to be back in the orange for the summer ahead.

"I am really excited to be back with the Scorchers. I watched their success from afar last season and saw how much fun the group had, so I really cannot wait to get back in and play some good cricket for the team," said Green in a statement.

"The group have so much confidence in their own game, and I think they know how to win and can win from anywhere, and when you are winning games, you are having fun."

"Perth fans missed out on so much cricket last year and you can see how much it means to the team to be back playing in WA in front of a really supportive crowd - it is something I am really looking forward to."

Reflecting on securing Green, Perth Scorchers MBBL Head Coach Adam Voges said:

"We are thrilled to see Cam back in Scorchers colours. To add a player of his calibre to our strong group of local players is enormous."

"His talent with bat and ball has regularly been on show for WA and Australia in recent years, and we are excited by the versatility he offers us."

WA Cricket General Manager - High Performance Kade Harvey said;

"We believe having a strong and stable list of local players is crucial to success in the MBBL, and Cam obviously strengthens that side of things enormously."

"While he has not played for Perth for a couple of years, he knows the way we go about things and has great relationships with our players and coaches."

"The fact he is available for a decent block of games at the back end of the tournament should also help our cause."

Cricket Australia (CA) in July revealed the schedule for the 12th season of the Big Bash League (BBL), with the opener taking place on December 13 between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars at Manuka Oval.

Notably, Australia's Test cricket stars will get opportunities to participate in this tournament, with a January window being confirmed in which country's best red-ball stars will be available. (ANI)

