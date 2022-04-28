Barcelona [Spain], April 28 (ANI): FC Barcelona will move to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, known as the Lluis Companys Stadium for their 2023-24 season, as their present home stadium Camp Nou will be undergoing renovations.

The renovation work in the stadium will begin in June this year, as soon as the football season ends, in accordance with the building permit approved.

The important focus points of the renovation will be the technology, sustainability, the first and second tier of the stadium, environs around the stadium and exterior urbanisation.

Inside the Camp Nou, the additional structure in the South Goal zone where the medical centre was located will be demolished. Also, the restoration work, anti-carbonation and waterproofing of the stands, structural finishes and improvement and renovation of retransmission systems will be done.

There will be actions around the stadium too, including work on the Lateral Zone car park, the construction of the new smart central storage area, experiential space for informing members and marketing the project, and the transplantation and conditioning of the trees.

Sustainability is part of the DNA of the new stadium, the aim being to make the future Camp Nou a benchmark in this field. The new plans involve a series of improvements that will have a direct positive impact on the environment and which should reduce the club's carbon footprint, boost the circular economy and enhance the biodiversity of the area. These improvements include the commitment to promote sustainable mobility, encouraging the use of public transport and promoting electric mobility, as up to 60 per cent of parking spaces will be electrified, including spaces designated for bicycles and other Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMV).

Energy-saving, efficiency, sustainability will be a big part of the new stadium, with installation of 18,000 m2 of photovoltaic panels on the new roof, a geothermal system and a District Heating & Cooling system will be installed, to reduce the energy costs by 30 per cent. The rainwater collected from the roof will be reused to water all the plants in the future campus 10 times a year. Native fauna will be protected and woodland mass on the site will see a 15 per cent increase.

Sustainable mobility, electrical mobility, and usage of public transport will be promoted. 60 per cent of parking spaces will be electrified.

The aforementioned works will be carried out during 2022/23 season, with fans and members coming for games normally. The demolition of the third-tier will go ahead in 2023 summer, which will ensure that the stadium can operate at virtually full capacity next season. The demolition will coincide with the relocation of Camp Nou activity to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. In the 2023/24 season, most work will continue all year at the stadium, with team playing at Montjuic. In 2024/25 season, the work will continue at the stadium, but with games being played at 50 per cent capacity. During the 2025/26 season, the work will be concluded.

The club also announced the acceleration of the bidding process for works, with tenders opening in July and to be awarded no later than October. (ANI)

