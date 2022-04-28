West Ham will host Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 on Friday, April 29. The match would be played at the London Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Hammers have a rare opportunity to chase European glory and they can dare to dream of the Europa League title as they go up against Frankfurt. David Moyes' side have emerged as one of the title favourites in the Europa League this season, especially with the elimination of Barcelona. But they would not have it easy against Frankfurt, who knocked out the Catalan giants and are looking in fine European form going into this match. Gabriel Jesus Transfer News: Arsenal Reportedly Interested in Signing Manchester City Striker

Despite their struggles in the Bundesliga where they currently sit ninth on the points table, Eintracht Frankfurt have been a tough side to compete against in the Europa League. They halted Barcelona's winning run in the competition and eliminated them, something which has opened up the competition. But they would lack some confidence entering this clash, with a defeat and a draw coming their away in their two games in Bundesliga. The story is the same for West Ham as well, who lost their last match against Chelsea.

When is West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt semifinal clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at London Stadium on April 29, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcaster of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

