Manchester United's newly appointed head coach Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on signing Paulo Dybala next season. The Argentine forward will leave Juventus at the end of the current season, as has been confirmed earlier and a lot of clubs have expressed interest in signing the 28-year-old. Ten Hag is keen on bringing Dybala to Old Trafford as part of his restructuring of the club. Manchester United are expected to have some of their big names leave the club at the end of the season, which include the likes of Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and also Paul Pogba. Mino Raiola, Notable Football Agent, Passes Away at 54

Should United fail to qualify for the Champions League--which looks very difficult at the moment, they are likely to lose the services of their star man and top-scorer this season, Cristiano Ronaldo. Under these circumstances, Dybala's arrival might turn out to be a key move for Manchester United's future. According to reports, Manchester United have had contact with the player's representatives over the possibility of signing the forward for free next season.

Dybala's addition would be a good one for Manchester United's attack, which would also see Anthony Martial return from his loan spell at Sevilla. The Argentine can reunite with his former teammate Ronaldo if the Portuguese decides to remain at the club next season. But signing Dybala would not be easy as the player is also being pursued by Tottenham Hotspur and also Serie A champions Inter Milan.

