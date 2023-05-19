Manchester [UK], May 18 (ANI): Italian national Carlo Ancelotti surpasses Sir Alex Ferguson as the manager with the most number of matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Sir Alex Ferguson while managing Manchester United made 190 appearances as a manager in the UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti now has 191 games under his belt thus becoming the manager with the most number of appearances in UEFA Champions League.

Carlo Ancelloti in the recent encounter against Manchester City in the Semi-Final Leg 2 held at Etihad Stadium in Manchester overcame the record for the most matches as a manager in UEFA Champions League.

Ancelotti has won four UEFA Champions League titles--two with Real Madrid and two with AC Milan. The 62-year-old has won all the major league titles.

Seria A: He won the Italian league title with AC Milan back in 2001

Premier League: Carlo Ancelotti won the prestigious premier league title with Chelsea in 2009.

Ligue 1: with Paris-Saint Germain he won the French league title in 2012.

Bundesliga: along with Bayern Munich, Carlo won the German league title in 2016.

La Liga: he clinched the Spanish league title in 2021 with Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has won the FIFA Club World Cup thrice as well. Two times with Real Madrid and once with AC Milan.

He was awarded the world best coach for his tenure with Real Madrid in 2013 and

AC Milan in 2006.

In his record-breaking 191st match Carlo Ancelotti was handed in defeat by Manchester City. Manchester City triumphed over Real Madrid with a 4-0 win in the 2nd Leg of the UEFA Champions League held at the Etihad Stadium. The final aggregate score was 5-1. Following the loss, Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said City pressed high from the start of the match not allowing them to create any chances.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a left-footed strike to take the ball past Real Madrid's goalkeeper. Later in the 37th minute, Silva got his second goal as he guided the ball with his head in the right corner of the net. In the 76th minute, Manuel Akanji scored 3-0, as a huge deflection from Eder Militao helped the ball go in for the third time in Real Madrid's net. Julian Alvarez was subbed on in the 89th minute of the match and in the additional time he scored a goal with his first touch of the match taking the score to 4-0. (ANI)

