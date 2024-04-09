New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters because of a right arm injury.

"I have been working in Monte-Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play! I was really looking forward to playing... See you next year! @ROLEXMCMASTERS @atptour," Alcaraz wrote on social media.

Alcaraz, recently overtaken as world number two by Jannik Sinner, had been due to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The Spaniard regained form on the North American hard-court swing, successfully defending his title at the BNP Paribas Open before losing to in-form 2017 ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarterfinals.

Alcaraz, the No. 3 player in the ATP Rankings with a 15-4 record this season, was seen at practice in Monte-Carlo wearing tape on his right forearm. As a lucky loser, Italian Lorenzo Sonego will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round, replacing the 20-year-old. (ANI)

