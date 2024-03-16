The Indian Premier League in all set to return with its 2024 season and fans are super-excited to see their favourite teams back in action. The IPL 2024 season is only days away with the season kicking off on March 22. Every team this season has bolstered themselves with reinforcements in the IPL 2024 auction. While the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Pat Cummins as their new captain, Kolkata Knight Riders broke their bank for Mitchell Starc. Mumbai Indians secured the services of Hardik Pandya with a trade from Gujarat Titans and appointed him as the skipper. Ahead of the season, the goal for the franchises are to get every player on their roster available at their full fitness. When is IPL 2024? Know Start Date of Indian Premier League Season 17 With Match Timings in IST.

Unfortunately, like every year, even this season teams have suffered with injuries and pullouts due to personal reasons. With the cricketing calendar packed with fixtures and leagues, cricketers are often exposed to heavy workloads which makes them prone to injuries. Some of the cricketers has suffered unfortunate personal loss or fatigue that has caused them to withdraw their name from the season. While that is very much a valid cause, these throws the entire preparation of the franchises to chaos who then hustle for a suitable replacement who would add the same value to the squad.

In this article, fans will get the complete team by team list of injured or pulled out players of IPL 2024 and the list of players who have replaced them in the team.

​List of Players Injured/ Pulled Out From IPL 2024 and Their Replacements:

Injured/ Pulled Out Team Replacement Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans Yet to Be Named Gus Atkinson Kolkata Knight Riders Dushmantha Chameera Jason Roy Kolkata Knight Riders Phil Salt Prasidh Krishna Rajasthan Royals Yet to Be Named Mark Wood Lucknow Super Giants Shamar Joseph Lungi Ngidi Delhi Capitals Jake Fraser-McGurk Harry Brook Delhi Capitals Yet to Be Named

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders who have their auction plan in a bit of trouble as they were hit with multiple injuries and pull outs. It is always difficult to find a replacement player who is available just ahead of the season and to be able to fit him in the previously laid plan is going to be further difficult. Big challenges for Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans as they lost their premier domestic quick.

