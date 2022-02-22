Madrid, Feb 22 (AP) Celta Vigo was held by last-placed Levante to 1-1 at home in the Spanish league, missing a chance to move close to the Champions League qualification places.

Franco Cervi put the hosts ahead in the 67th minute but Levante equalized through Roger Martí in the 82nd.

Levante, which was coming off a stunning win at defending champion Atlético Madrid, stayed nine points from safety. It has only two wins from 25 league matches.

Celta moved to ninth place, six points from seventh-placed Real Sociedad. It has lost only one of its last nine league games.

The team coached by Eduardo Coudet had won three straight at home, with its last loss at Balaídos Stadium coming against Valencia in early December.

Celta had kept a clean sheet in three of its last four matches. (AP)

