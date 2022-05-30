Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30 (ANI): While Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final on Sunday, its star players Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal become the third pair in IPL history to bag the Orange Cap and Purple Cap, respectively from the same franchise.

It is only the third time in the history of the IPL that the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker of a season have been from the same team.

The Englishman registered a whopping total of 863 runs in 17 matches, at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. Second in the tally was Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul with 616 runs.

While, Yuzvendra Chahal held the Purple Cap in the 15th edition for his scalp total of 27 wickets, at an average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75 in 17 matches. He was followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga with 26 wickets.

In 2013, Chennai Super Kings' Michael Hussey bagged the Orange Cap with 733 runs, while his teammate Dwayne Bravo sealed the Purple Cap with 32 wickets.

This stunt was repeated for the second time in the tournament's history in IPL 2017 when Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner claimed the Orange Cap with 641 runs and his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged the Purple Cap with 26 wickets in the season.

Coming to the summit clash, Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs with the bat and a three-wicket haul with ball powered debutants Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from Hardik, it was Shubman Gill who smashed 45 runs and helped his side chase down the modest target of 131 in 18.1 overs. (ANI)

