Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30: Hardik Pandya, under whose leadership Gujarat Titans bagged IPL 2022 title, said that the coming generations will talk about his team's victory. Indian Premier League 2022 winner Hardik Pandya on Sunday said his latest victory, while leading season debutant Gujarat Titans, is something the coming generations will talk about.

The Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go on Sunday with Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs with the bat and three-wicket haul with ball that powered debutants to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals here at the Narendra Modi stadium. Hardik's team ended a dream campaign in its maiden season by lifting the trophy.

Pandya grabbed 3-17 with flawless bowling to restrict Rajasthan to 130-9 after Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat.

"This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it. Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special," said Hardik Pandya in a post-match presentation.

Gujarat Titans became the 7th team in the history of the tournament to win the cash-rich league.

Asked about his bowling, he said, "Wanted to show at the right time what I've worked hard for. Today was the day from the bowling point of view I saved the best for the best. Second ball of my spell when I got Sanju (Samson) out, saw that if you hit the wicket hard and hit the seam something is going to happen. It's all about sticking to the right lengths, asking the batters to play the right shots."

Hardik has relished a glorious run in his fresh IPL season with his home franchise. In 14 matches, he has smashed nearly 500 runs at an average of 45.30 while also taking plenty of wickets, which has gained him acclaim from many players.

