Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 20 (ANI): Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted wearing a T-shirt with the message "Be your own Sugar Daddy" as he stepped out of the Bandra Family Court, moments after his divorce from Choreographer Dhanashree Verma was finalised. The intriguing slogan caught attention, sparking speculation about Chahal's mindset following the split.

The Mumbai Court granted the divorce after accepting the joint petition filed by Chahal and Verma. Confirming the development, Chahal's advocate, Nitin Kumar Gupta, stated, "The court has granted the decree of divorce. The parties are no longer husband and wife."

Chahal and Dhanashree filed for divorce by mutual consent on February 5. However, on February 20, the family court refused to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period. The couple has lived apart since June 2022, 18 months after marriage.

Rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met connected during the pandemic via social media when Chahal approached her for dance lessons.

The pair chose to part ways after four years of marriage. The hearing was scheduled for March 20, considering Chahal's commitments with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Neither has publicly disclosed the reasons for their separation.

As Chahal turns his focus back to cricket, his unexpected message has left fans and media pondering its deeper meaning.

Chahal will represent Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League 2025. PBKS roped Chahal in for Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Chahal is the league's chart-topping bowler, owning the most wickets by an Indian in T20I and by any bowler in the IPL.

In 80 T20I, he has taken 96 wickets, with an average of 25.09 and the best figures being 6/25. Overall, he has taken 354 wickets in 305 matches.

Chahal remains the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), even after departing in 2021 following a tenure that began in 2014. In 113 matches for RCB, he took 139 wickets at an average of 22.03, with a best of 4/25.

Since joining Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022, Chahal has helped the team reach the playoffs twice in three seasons. (ANI)

