Leipzig [Germany], December 9 (ANI): After suffering a 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig in the Champions League Group H encounter on Tuesday (local time), Manchester United failed to progress to the last-16 of the tournament.

As a result of this win, Leipzig ended with 12 points from six matches, and the side finished at the top of Group H in the Champions League. From Group H, Leipzig and PSG progressed to the knockout stages and United finished at the third spot with nine points from six matches.

United needed at least a draw against Leipzig to progress to the knockout stages but the side ended up losing the match and as a result, the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League.

United had a shocking start to the match as the side went down 2-0 in the opening 13 minutes. Angelino registered the first goal of the match in the 2nd minute, while Amadou Haidara doubled the hosts' lead in the 13th minute.

Leipzig then went further 3-0 ahead after Justin Kluivert registered a goal for the hosts in the 69th minute. At this stage, it looked unlikely that United would be able to walk away with a victory.

However, the visitors did manage to show some fight as the side registered two goals in a span of two minutes.

The first goal for United was registered by Bruno Fernandes in the 80th minute after the visitors converted a penalty. The second for United came through an own goal by Ibrahima Konate in the 82nd minute, and this brought the scoreline to 3-2 in favour of Leipzig.

In the end, Leipzig managed to hang on to progress to the last-16 of the Champions League. (ANI)

