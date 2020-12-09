Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will reunite for the first time since May 2018 when Barcelona host Juventus in their final Group G match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Juventus vs Barcelona UCL match will be played at Camp Nou on December 8, 2020 (Tuesday). Both sides have already confirmed their place in the UCL knockout stages. But Barcelona, who are unscathed in the Champions League group stage this season, will want to end with a clean slate while Juventus will be eager to avenge their 0-2 defeat at home to the same opponents earlier this season. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the BAR vs JUV Group G UCL match should scroll down for all details. Barcelona vs Juventus UCL 2020–21 Preview: Messi vs CR7, Predicted Starting XIs, Live Streaming and Other Things to Know About BAR vs JUV UCL Group G Football Match.

Barcelona though will hope their league form does not affect their excellent Champions League run this season. Ronald Koeman's side have won all of their five games in the UCL group stages but have won only four of the 10 games they have played in La Liga 2020-21 and lie ninth in the points table. They were beaten 0-1 by newly promoted Cadiz on the weekend. Juventus, on the other, are unbeaten in their last 10 matches with their only defeat this season coming against Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Juventus match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played on December 09, 2020 (Tuesday midnight). The match will be held at Camp Nou and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live-action of Barcelona vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champion League (UCL) in India. So fans tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the Group G match. SonyLiv, the OTT platform, will be live streaming the BAR vs JUV match online for fans in India.

