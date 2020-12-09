India lost the third and final T20I match against Australia by 12 runs but clinched the series 2-1 to make it seven consecutive T20I series unbeaten. They have also now five successive T20I series. The 12-run loss, however, ended India’s 10-match winning run in T20Is. Virat Kohli’s men had won the first two matches to seal the series. In the third T20I, Australia batted first and posted 186 run on the scoreboard with Matthew Wade’s 53-ball 80 and Glenn Maxwell’s 54 from 34 deliveries and their 90-run stand propelling them to the big total. India the lost KL Rahul in first over. But captain Virat Kohli scored fine 85 runs from 61 balls to keep his side in the hunt. It, however, wasn’t enough for a win. Read Full Story

In football, NorthEast United FC fought back from a goal down to hold Bengaluru FC to a 2-2 draw in ISL 2020-21 on Tuesday. NorthEast United went ahead through Luis Machado in the fourth minute after Rochharzela’s left-footed shot from inside the box took a big deflection off the Portuguese and went into the net. But Juanan levelled the scores for Bengaluru FC 13 minutes later after a melee from a corner. Substitute Udanta Singh then put Bengaluru 2-1 up in the 70th minute and it looked all three points for the former ISL champions but a mistake from Juanan eight minutes later led to Machado scoring a brace and equalising for his side. See Updated ISL 2020-21 Points Table.

Juventus and Barcelona are set to face each other in what will be a reunion between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after a wait of two years. The pair, possibly among the greatest of this era, haven’t met in any competitions since Ronaldo left for Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018. Both teams have already confirmed their place in the next stage but Ronaldo vs Messi is a game to look forward to.

Elsewhere, Manchester United, PSG and RB Leipzig battle for two Champions League places in their final group stage matches. All three teams are level on nine points but United are on top due to a superior goal difference and need a draw to qualify to the round of 16. They play RB Leipzig who need to win to qualify. Paris Saint-Germain play Istanbul Basaksehir and a win will sail them through.