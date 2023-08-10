London [UK], August 9 (ANI): Young English full-back Reece James has been named Chelsea's captain and he will lead the men's side for the 2023-24 season.

James has spent his entire career with Chelsea. He joined the Blues at the age of eight and he rose through the ranks to seal his place in the senior men's team.

"I'm so happy to take on the role and responsibility. 'I know I've got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited. I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family," James said, according to club's website.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino also expressed his views on James taking up the captaincy role and said, "This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season. He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas."

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said, "Reece’s connection with Chelsea has been forged over 17 years. He understands the traditions of the club and the responsibilities that come with being captain. He knows the standards required to win at this club – both from his time in the Academy and the first team – and it is a very proud moment for Reece and everyone connected to the club."

James has won the UEFA Champions League title and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea. He will make his captaincy debut in the PL 2023-24 season against Liverpool in front of the home crowd. (ANI)

