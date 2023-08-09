Indian Cricket team is currently going through some injury issues ahead of the mega events like ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup 2023. Key players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah has stayed injured for a long time and hampered the plans of the Indian Cricket team in build up to the World Cup leading them to make experiments in those positions. Kl Rahul has been an important candidate in the Indian middle order scoring runs in the previous games providing stability in a volatile middle order and gave assurance to the captain who can then lead the charge from front. But his injury in the IPL made him undergo a surgery and in-turn came as a huge blow for the Indian cricket team's plannings. Now as he has started training, his fitness is getting assessed and reports suggest that there might be an update on his availability for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 next weekend. Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC World Cup 2023: Check Team India Revised Fixtures and Match Venues in CWC Tournament.

According to Cricbuzz, KL Rahul is all set to participate in a practice game in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled next weekend and by then it will be clearer whether Rahul can make a International comeback immediately. The reports also suggest that he might feature in a couple of matches before a final decision is reached regarding his readiness for an instant return to International cricket. Rohit Sharma and his Wife Ritika Sajdeh Spotted in Lamborghini, Video Goes Viral.

KL Rahul is currently going through his rehab programme at NCA Bengaluru. According to his close sources, he has achieved 85% fitness level and yet to reach full intensity. The remaining 15% can only be assessed in real match situation. A player is only given permission by NCA for match participation until he has reached at least 85% of fitness level. They are yet to communicate of any all-clear certificate to BCCI and it has to come ahead of the selection meeting for Rahul to have any chance of playing in the Asia Cup. The selectors will also asses whether he can resume duties with the gloves as well given it decides the balance of the team ahead of his selection for the Asia Cup 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2023 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).