Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) India were 156 for 6 in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the second cricket Test against England here on Monday.

Virat Kohli's men have stretched their lead to 351 runs despite a less than impressive second essay.

At the break, Kohli (38) and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (34) were holding fort for the home side.

For the visitors, Jack Leach and Moeen Ali have registered figures of 3/63 and 2/46 respectively.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes continued with his outstanding work, effecting two impressive stumpings.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 134 all out

India: 329 and 156 for 6 in 48 overs (Rohit Sharma 26, Virat Kohli 38 batting; Jack Leach 3/63). PTI

