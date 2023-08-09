Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC will look to begin their Durand Cup campaign on a positive note when they face Hyderabad FC in what is billed as a southern derby, here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad earned a 1-1 draw in their first game against Delhi FC to be second in the Group E table.

For Chennaiyin, all eyes would be on Australian striker Jordan Murray.

The five forwards named in the Marina Machans' squad besides Murray, include Indian team striker Rahim Ali, Vincy Barretto and Farukh Choudhary, clearly revealing intent and the style of play they will adopt.

Hyderabad will hope to put in a strong performance against their fellow-ISL side, in search of some crucial points.

Punjab, BAFT in battle for survival

I-League champions Punjab FC and the Bangladesh Army Football Team (BAFT) go into a battle of survival with both needing a win in Kolkata.

The BAFT will be playing their third and final group game and have so far drawn one and lost one.

Punjab, on the other hand, have lost the only game they have played so far.

Given only the group toppers are assured of qualification, even to be in reckoning for the two best second-placed qualifying spots, anything less than a win would see both staring at early exits.

Punjab, however, will take heart and confidence from their 0-2 loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giant where they put up a spirited performance against strong opposition at home.

BAFT would have also earned a measure of confidence from their stunning draw in their previous game against East Bengal after being two down with two minutes left.

