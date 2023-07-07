Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC on Friday announced the signing of talented young striker Irfan Yadwad as the club's sixth signing ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season.

The 22-year old joins the two-time ISL champion on a multi-year deal after a productive 2022-23 season at Bengaluru United, where he scored 36 goals in 34 games, said a CFC press release here.

The Goa-born striker played a crucial role in Bengaluru United's run in the I-League 2nd Division where he scored 13 goals.

He also scored 15 goals to help his side finish runners-up in the BDFA Super Division, Karnataka's first-tier football division.

Irfan also won the Stafford Challenge Cup with Bengaluru United and emerged as the top scorer with eight goals.

"To arrive at a club like Chennaiyin FC is a moment of great pride for me and my family. I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and our fans. I would also like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity," Yadwad was quoted as saying about his excitement on joining the club.

