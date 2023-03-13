Hua Hin, Mar 13 (PTI) India's S Chikkarangappa, one of the four leaders after three rounds, opened his final round with a double bogey at the International Series Thailand and never recovered from there.

Chikka shot 2-under 70 and finished in tie for sixth at 17-under, as Wade Ormsby overcame Chonlatit Chuenboonngam on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off to win the title at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin.

Australia's Ormsby triumphed after holing a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th while Chonlatit missed his birdie attempt from eight feet.

The 42-year-old Ormsby had trailed Chonlatit, the clubhouse leader on 20 under, by one shot with three to play but made a birdie on 16 and had a chance to win on the last when he splashed out to 12 feet from a greenside bunker but missed his birdie attempt to set up extra time.

The other Indians were Karandeep Kochhar (70) in tied 22nd, Honey Baisoya (69) in tied 34th, Veer Ahlawat (69) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (69) at tied 48th and Jyoti Randhawa (73) finished tied 72nd.

Ormsby from Australia closed with a seven-under-par 65 while little-known Chonlatit, a graduate from the Asian Development Tour (ADT) last year and playing the tournament of his life, shot a 64.

It's the fourth Asian Tour victory of Ormsby's career and the first since his win in the Hong Kong Open in 2020.

The USD 2 million event was wide open on the final day with dozens of players in with a chance before Ormsby and Chonlatit edged ahead.

