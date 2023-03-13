ATK Mohun Bagan will face Hyderabad FC in the 2nd leg of the Indian Super League 2022-23 semifinal. The match will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Monday, March 13. The starting time of this game is 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The 1st leg of this semifinal clash ended in a goalless draw. The winner of this match will face Bengaluru FC in the final of the ISL 2022-23. Today, in this article let's take a look at the live streaming and Broadcasting details of this game. Bengaluru FC Enters ISL 2022-23 Final After Win Over League Shield Champion Mumbai City FC in Shootout Thriller.

Hyderabad FC dominated ATK Mohun Bagan in the 1st half of the 1st leg. However, as the match went on, ATK Mohun Bagan slowly found their rhythm and troubled HFC's defense a lot. Hyderabad managed to survive the thrust and kept a clean sheet. This has been a pattern for Manolo Marquez's side throughout the season. Although their offense has done their job pretty well, it's their strong defense that helped them to finish second in the league table. Hyderabad conceded the fewest amount of goals (16) in ISL 2022-23. However, with ATK Mohun Bagan's brilliant home record, it will be a very tough job for Hyderabad FC's defense to keep a clean sheet.

Similar to Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan's biggest asset in this season has been their defense. The Mariners have conceded the second least amount of goals and kept the most number of clean sheets. It is their forward department which has mainly come under the radar. However, with players like Dimi Petratos, Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh in the squad, their forward line can't be taken lightly. Overall, we can expect yet another mouthwatering clash when these two teams meet again.

When Is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Hyderabad FC in the 2nd leg of semifinal 2 in ISL 2022-23 on Monday, March 13. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. 'Walkout Blasters, Walkout' Gokulam Kerala Taunt Kerala Blasters With ‘Attacking’ Chants During A Kerala Premier League Game (Watch Video).

Where To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Indian Super League 2022-23. The semifinal match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1Hindi/HD.

How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app to watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match.

