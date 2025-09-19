Shenzhen [China], September 19 (ANI): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty powered into the semifinals of the Li-Ning China Masters 2025 with yet another commanding straight-games victory on Friday.

The Indian duo outclassed China's Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan 21-14, 21-14 in 38 minutes during their quarterfinal clash, as per a press note from BAI.

The Indian badminton duo, still seeking their first title of 2025, had reached their maiden final last week at the Hong Kong Open, where they lost to China's Olympic silver medallists Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, following their earlier success of securing a bronze medal at the World Championships in Paris.

PV Sindhu's losing streak against Olympic champion An Se-young continued as she fell to the Korean star in the China Masters 2025 women's singles quarterfinals at the Shenzhen Arena.

Sindhu, a Rio 2016 silver and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, was beaten 21-14, 21-13 in 38 minutes by the world No. 1 badminton player and Paris 2024 gold medallist from the Republic of Korea.

PV Sindhu's quarterfinal loss at the BWF Super 750 tournament extended her losing streak against An Se-young to eight matches, with the Indian shuttler yet to register her first win against the South Korean.

Earlier, Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinals of the Li-Ning China Masters 2025, defeating World No. 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the Round of 16. She registered a straight-games victory, winning 21-15, 21-15 in 41 minutes at the Shenzhen Arena. (ANI)

