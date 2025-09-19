While the India national cricket team are playing their 250th T20I in the IND vs OMA Asia Cup Group A game, achieving a historic feat by becoming the second side to do so, they are today without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Team India have announced their playing XI for the IND vs OMA T20I, and they are without Jasprit Bumrah. The India vs Oman Asia Cup T20I fixture is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Team India Create History by Becoming Second Side To Play 250 T20Is; Check List of Teams With Most Matches in 20-Over Format as Men in Blue Achieve Feat In IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match.

The Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav had Jasprit Bumrah in his starting XI for the first two matches against hosts UAE, on September 10, and arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, respectively. In the India vs UAE game, Jasprit Bumrah had a spell of 1/19 in three overs. In the second game, the high-voltage India vs Pakistan, Jasprit Bumrah had a spell of 2/28 in four overs. Despite having such a good economy and three wickets in two T20Is, Bumrah has been left out of the IND vs OMA match. Wondering why? Read below to find out.

Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match?

It has been known that Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 fixture. As this Group A game holds little importance, with the Super Four stage sides already decided. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav have gone ahead without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and the reason for the call can be speculated to be avoiding injury and giving the pacer some rest ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK Super Four Asia Cup game on Sunday, September 21. India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: IND Captain Suryakumar Yadav Opts To Bat, Both Teams Make Two Changes.

The side has selected Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh over Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy. Team India are playing with three pacers in this India vs Oman game. Arshdeep Singh with 99T20I wickets has the opportunity to touch 100 in this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2025 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).