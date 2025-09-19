As the India national cricket team takes the field to play the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Group A match, they achieve yet another historic feat. The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 T20I might have been an ordinary game, with nothing affecting the qualification scenarios for the Super Four stage, but it is a very special one, as the Men in Blue are playing their 250th T20I. With this India vs Oman game, completing 250 T20Is, the Men in Blue are now the only second side after arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team to achieve the feat. 'Ye Main Kyu Bataunga Bhai Aapko?' Kuldeep Yadav Gives Funny Response to Journalist's Bowling Question During Press Conference Ahead of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Playing 250 T20Is, it has been a splendid journey for the World Cup winners. Back in 2007, Team India were the first to win the ICC T20 World Cup. After clinching the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, there has been no looking back for the cricketing giants. As of now, they have won both the inaugural edition and the latest edition of the T20I World Cup. Currently competing in the Asia Cup 2025, Team India possesses superb form. The side has won both their Group A games, and are favourites for the one against Oman too. The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. On This Day in 2007: Yuvraj Singh Hits Six Sixes in an Over Bowled by Stuart Broad in Inaugural T20 World Cup (Watch Video).

Top Five Teams To Play Most T20Is

Nation Matches Played Wins Losses Tied No Result Pakistan 275 157 107 4 7 India 249 166 71 6 6 New Zealand 235 123 95 10 7 West Indies 228 95 119 3 11 Sri Lanka 212 96 109 5 2

Team India might have played 25 matches fewer than Pakistan. But, the Men in Blue are still the nation with the most wins in the 20-over format. Others in the list include New Zealand, the West Indies and Sri Lanka. All these sides have been excellent in the T20I format for almost two decades now.

